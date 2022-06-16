Canada at No. 16 in The Guardian's World Cup Power Rankings

British publication The Guardian released their power rankings of the 32 teams that will compete in the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup and Canada holds the 16th place in the list.

The Canadian side, which qualified for the men’s World Cup for the first time since the 1986 competition in Mexico, is the highest-ranked team from CONCACAF, ahead of Mexico (19th), USA (20th) and Costa Rica (29th).

The Guardian spotlights Canadian forwards Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin as, “capable of troubling anyone.”

While 16 teams will qualify for the knockout stages in Qatar, Canada is the third-best team from Group F in The Guardian’s rankings, behind Belgium at No. 8 and Croatia at No. 13.

Morocco, the opponent Canada will play on Dec. 1 to conclude the Group Stage of the tournament, is listed as the 21st-best team.

In what could very well be Lionel Messi’s final trip to the World Cup, Argentina is ranked No.1 in the Guardian’s power rankings.

Brazil, Spain, Netherlands and Germany complete the top five, with defending champion France sixth.

