Canada opens Hlinka Gretzky Cup with dominant victory over Finland

BRECLAV, Czech Republic — Cole Peretti and Seth Jarvis had two goals a piece as Canada downed Finland 6-0 at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Monday.

The dominant victory marked Canada's first game at the annual men's under-18 international hockey tournament, being held this year in Breclav, Czech Republic.

Will Cuylle and Ridly Greig also scored for Canada, while goalie Tristan Lennox stopped all 17 shots to register the shutout.

Finnish netminder Joel Blomqvist stopped 28-of-34 shots.

Canada will take on Switzerland when preliminary action continues Tuesday morning.

Last year, the Canadians defeated Sweden 6-2 to win gold at the tournament.