DAVOS, Switzerland — Matt D’Agostini's goal early in the second period stood as the winner as Canada held off HC Davos 2-1 on Wednesday in both teams' opening game at the Spengler Cup.

Zach Boychuk opened scoring for Canada, while Zach Fucale made 18 saves for the win.

Thierry Bader ended Fucale's shutout with less than two minutes remaining in the second period and Anders Lindback stopped 24 shots for HC Davos.

HC Davos hosts what is considered the world's oldest hockey tournament annually.

Although most participating teams in the event are club teams from around Europe, Hockey Canada puts together a team of free agents and other Canadians playing abroad to compete.

Canada has won the tournament 15 times since first taking part in 1984, including the past three years.

Neither team scored on the power play. Canada was 0 for 6 and HC Davos was 0 for 4.