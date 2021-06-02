Canada secured fourth place in Group B on Tuesday after Germany beat Latvia 2-1 in regulation, setting up a date in the quarter-finals against long-time rival ROC at the IIHF men’s world hockey championship.

The tournament started poorly for Canada, going 0-3 with losses to Latvia, United States and Germany to put the team in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time at a world championship.

Watch Team Canada take on ROC in the quarter-finals at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN3, TSN.ca and TSN Direct.

The addition of Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane has provided a major boost to the Canadian lineup.

Canada picked up its first win of the tournament in Mangiapane’s debut against Norway, then ripped off two more wins after that against Kazakhstan and Italy. They ended the preliminary round with a shootout loss against Finland.

In just four games since joining the team, Mangiapane has four goals and eight points, teaming up with captain Adam Henrique (nine points) and Connor Brown (10 points) on the top line. Brown finished the preliminary round tied for first in scoring alongside Slovakia’s Peter Cehlarik.

“We cannot overlook anybody,” said Henrique after Canada’s shootout loss to Finland. “It’s a bit of a different game coming over here, especially for the first time. We got better as the tournament went on. Our guys have done a good job and it has been a lot of fun.”

ROC topped Group A with 17 points with its only loss coming in overtime against Sweden.

Alexander Barabanov led the way offensively for ROC with four goals and eight points, while Mikhail Grigorenko had three goals and seven points.

Vladimir Tarasenko on rookie goaltender Alex Samonov’s performance, “I’m going to give him a big hug in the locker room.”



The goalie is likely done for the tournament as Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start for Russia for the remainder of the #IIHFWorlds https://t.co/daSyNqnoo1 — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) May 31, 2021

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start in goal the rest of the way for ROC, joining the team after the Florida Panthers were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs. ROC has also been bolstered by the additions of NHLers Vladimir Tarasenko and Dmitri Orlov, who have suited up the last two games.

Canada took home silver in 2019, with their last gold medal coming in 2016. ROC won bronze in 2019 with their last title in 2014.

The victor will take on the winner of Czech Republic/Finland in the semifinals.

Prior to Canada’s game against ROC on Thursday, a pair of quarter-finals begin at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. Watch Germany take on Switzerland on TSN3 while USA battles Slovakia on TSN4. Finland and Czech Republic meet in their quarter-final match on TSN4 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.