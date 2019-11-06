Canada's Adam Hadwin has been named to the international team of the Presidents Cup.

It will be Hadwin's second Presidents Cup appearance.

He made his debut two years ago when the international team lost 19-11 to the United States at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Presidents Cup is Dec. 9-15. The Americans will announce their selections on Thursday.

Hadwin, from Abbotsford, B.C., is ranked 44th in the world, 11th on the FedExCup rankings.

The 32-year-old Hadwin had a strong start to the 2020 season.

He shot a 16-under overall to finish second at the Safeway Open and then fired a 20-under overall to tie for fourth at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open.

Since then, he tied for 41st at the ZOZO Championship with a 1-under score and tied for 46th at World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions at even par.