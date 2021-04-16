LAS VEGAS — Canadian Adam Svensson is halfway to another victory on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Svensson matched the course record on Friday with an 8-under 64 to reach 12-under through two rounds of the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.

Svensson, from Surrey, B.C., leads Kevin Dougherty by two strokes with two rounds to go.

The 27-year-old Svensson, who earned his second Korn Ferry Tour win three weeks ago in Savannah, Ga, scattered 11 birdies, three bogeys and four pars across his his second round including a stretch of eight birdies in 10 holes from Nos. 2 to 11.

"A completely different day than yesterday,” said Svensson, who fired a 68 in the opening round. "

"Yesterday was cold and windy, but today was more of a relaxed day. I just had the putter rolling whereas yesterday was just a fight to make pars and make a couple of birdies here and there."

Svensson jumped from 40th to 12th in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings with his win in Savannah. The top 25 at the end of the regular season move up to the top tour.

A win this week would guarantee him a return to the PGA Tour this fall after competing there during the 2018-19 season.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.