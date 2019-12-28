OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Team Canada’s road to gold at the World Junior Championship took a dark turn on Saturday.

Projected No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere left Saturday’s contest against Team Russia early in the second period after a collision with goaltender Amir Miftakhov on a take to the net.

Lafreniere, 18, writhed on the ice in considerable pain while clutching his left knee. He needed to be helped to the dressing room by teammates and did not appear to put any weight on his left leg on the way off.

An update on Lafreniere’s status was not immediately available from Team Canada.

Alexis Lafrenière goes down after a scary collision with the Russian goaltender. pic.twitter.com/S5hLEHdk9P — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2019

Lafreniere was the star of Team Canada’s thrilling 6-4 win over Team USA to start the tournament, collecting one goal and three assists, including a game-saving response seven seconds after Canada blew a two-goal lead in the third period.

Team Canada fell into an early hole against Russia on Saturday, with the Russians making it a commanding 4-0 edge just minutes after Lafreniere went down, adding insult to injury.

Lafreniere netted an impressive 70 points (and 23 goals) in just 32 games for the Rimouski Oceanic in the QMJHL before leaving to join Team Canada in early December. He spent time with fellow Oceanic star Sidney Crosby at the start of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli​