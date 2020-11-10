Canada international and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies was ranked No. 20 in the Goal 50 for 2020.

The annual survey among Goal.com's global correspondents ranks the top 25 men's and women's players for the year.

Davies had plenty of company from his Bayern teammates with Poland striker Robert Lewandowski named the top men's player on 2020. Bayern was also represented by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (No. 21), Serge Gnabry (No. 16), Joshua Kimmich (No. 11) and Thomas Muller (No. 9). Former Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, now of Liverpool, was No. 12.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus rounded out the top five.

No Canadian women made the women's list that was headed by Chelsea and Denmark striker Pernille Harder.

The women's top five was rounded out by Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal, City's Lucy Bronze, Dzsenifer Marozsan of Lyon and Wendie Renard, also of Lyon.