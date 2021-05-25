STRASBOURG, France — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Strasbourg Open after suffering an abdominal injury in her second-round win over Belgian qualifier Maryna Zanevska on Tuesday.

Andreescu, who completed the 6-1, 6-4 win in 65 minutes, said she felt some pain in her side during the second set.

The seventh-ranked player still plans to play in the upcoming French Open.

Andreescu posted two solid victories at the WTA 250-level tournament after a seven-week absence.

She suffered a foot injury in the final of the Miami Open last month and then tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain for the start of the clay-court season.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion is 11-3 in 2021.

The clay-court event serves as a tune-up for next week's French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season.

The French Open also is on clay — a surface in which Andreescu has little experience at the top level.

Tuesday's match was just Andreescu's third on clay at the WTA/Grand Slam levels.

The top player in the draw besides the top-seeded Andreescu, meanwhile, was eliminated Tuesday.

No. 2 seed Jessica Pegula of the U.S. lost 6-4, 6-4 to Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.