Canada's Andreescu advances to third round in Rome with win over Parrizas-Diaz

ROME — Bianca Andreescu advanced to the third round of the Italian Open tennis tournament on Wednesday while fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez lost her second-round match.

Andreescu moved on with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz as she moved on to the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 tournament for the second straight week.

Later, Fernandez dropped a close 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) decision to Russia's Daria Kasatkina.

Andreescu proved to be the more opportunistic of the two in her match with Parrizas-Diaz that took one hour 38 minutes to complete.

The native of Mississauga, Ont., cashed in on all four of her break point opportunities. Parrizas-Diaz had several chances to make those up, but Andreescu defended nine of the 12 break points she faced.

Andreescu won 61.4 per cent of her service points, compared to 53.6 per cent for Parrizas-Diaz.

Andreescu will next face Croatia's Petra Martić at the clay-court tournament. It will be the first meeting between the players.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., came out on the wrong end of a back-and-forth match with Kasatkina which saw both players give up points on errors. Fernandez committee six double-faults in the match while Kasatkina had five.

Fernandez and Kasatkina also had issues holding serve, with the Canadian broken five times on 14 chances and Kasatkina broken four times on 10 opportunities.

Two Canadians were set to take part in men's third-round action Thursday, with 13th-seed Denis Shapovalov up against Spanish legend Rafael Nadal and eighth-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime facing American Marcos Giron.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.