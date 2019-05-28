PARIS — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the second round of the French Open after a two-month injury absence.

The No. 22 seed from Mississauga, Ont., edged lucky loser Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a match completed Tuesday after being suspended because of darkness on Monday.

Each player had won one set when the match was suspended.

Andreescu, 18, was playing for the first time since March 25 when she retired from a match at the Miami Open with a shoulder injury. That injury came after her breakthrough win at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament.

The Canadian was inconsistent in her French Open kickoff, making 58 winners while producing 60 unforced errors. Both numbers were far higher than the totals of her 118th-ranked opponent (24 winners, 32 unforced errors).

Both players had trouble on serve. Andreescu broke Bouzkova nine times, while the 20-year-old Czech recorded eight breaks.

Andreescu had lots of success at the net, winning 25-of-28 points there.

Andreescu will face American Sofia Kenin, the world No. 35, in the second round. Andreescu has a 2-1 lifetime record against Kenin.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., was scheduled to play her first-round match later Tuesday against No. 27 seed Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect spelling of Marie Bouzkova's name.