WASHINGTON — Canada's Brayden Schnur was bounced from the Citi Open on Monday, falling in the first round against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in straight sets.

The 24-year-old from Pickering Ont., hung around, but Tsonga and his serve were too much for Schnur as the Frenchman took the match 6-4, 7-6(2).

The veteran Tsonga smashed 18 aces, compared to Schnur's two, in a match that went one hour 28 minutes.

Schnur got into the ATP 500 tournament in Washington as a qualifier.

Later Monday, Canadian Eugenie Bouchard was scheduled to face American Lauren Davis in women's action. Bouchard enters the tournament ranked No. 114.

Schnur became the fourth Canadian man to enter the top 100 rankings in mid-July, jumping 15 spots to No. 97 after making the final of the Winnipeg Challenger event. He entered Washington No. 99.

Canadians Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also scheduled to play in the Citi Open. They received first-round byes.