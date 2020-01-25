Brigitte Thibault of Rosemere, Que., is headed back to the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

The 21-year-old was the only Canadian in the field at the inaugural event last year and was officially invited back on Saturday.

Thibault, who is a member of Golf Canada's national amateur squad, is entering her third season on Fresno State University's golf team.

She had a career season in 2019, winning the Ontario Women's Amateur Championship and the NCAA's Mountain West Conference Championship.

Thibault was also part of Canada's bronze-medal team at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, with Mary Parsons, Austin Connelly and Joey Savoie.

After her productive 2019 Thibault was named the female amateur of the year by the Golf Journalists Association of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.