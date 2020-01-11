LA PLAGNE, France — Canada's Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won the silver medal on Saturday at a bobsled World Cup.

The Canadians finished the women's race in two minutes 1.64 seconds, 0.21 off the gold-medal pace set by Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi.

De Bruin, of Stony Plain Alta., previously served as a brakeman before switching over to the pilot position.

"I did brake here once in 2012 and it was that week when the coaches took me aside and told me I would be returning back to Canada to become a pilot," said de Bruin. "So, La Plagne is a special place to me because it was the beginning of a new chapter for me.

"And now getting a silver here makes it even more special."

The Canadians were second place after the first heat and held their spot despite clocking the fourth fastest time in the final run.

Germany's Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig claimed the bronze medal at 2:01.65. Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. was fourth but held her lead in the women's points standings.

It was the second podium finish of the season for De Bruin and Bujnowski. They won bronze in Lake Placid, N.Y., before the holiday break.

"We were a little out of our usual rhythm last week, but were really happy with our technique today," said the 27-year-old Bujnowski of Mount Brydges, Ont. "It's really nice to feel like we are back on track."

It was their fourth career World Cup medal in addition to winning the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Canada's Justin Kripps and Cam Stones finished in a 10th-place tie with a time of 1:59.54 on the men's side.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schueller set the time to beat at 1:58.52.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2020.