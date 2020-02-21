MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil are out of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament after losing their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik defeated Shapovalov 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at the ATP 250 indoor hardcourt tournament before No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated Pospisil 7-5, 6-3.

Shapovalov, the fourth seed in Marseille, failed to take advantage of opportunities to control the match, converting just two of 10 break-point opportunities. Bublik was slightly better with three of nine break points converted, handing Shapovalov his fifth loss in the past six matches..

Bublik had 14 aces to Shapovalov's seven in a match that took two hours 17 minutes to complete.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had a bye in the first round and defeated Marin Cilic in the second round to reach the quarterfinals.

Ranked No. 15 in the world, Shapovalov entered the Open 13 having lost his first match in three straight tournaments. He hadn't reached a quarterfinal since the ASB Classic in New Zealand in mid-January.

The 98th-ranked Pospisil, from Vancouver, didn't have one break-point opportunity against world No. 6 Tsitsipas. The 21-year-old Tsitsipas won 26 of 30 points when he got his first serve in.

Bublik will face Tsitsipas in semifinal action.

Later Friday, seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal took on Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in a quarterfinal.

It marks the first time since 1990 three Canadian men have been in the quarterfinals of an ATP Tour event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.