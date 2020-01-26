IDRE FJALL, Sweden — Toronto's Kevin Drury won silver in the men's big final at a ski-cross World Cup event on Sunday, with Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., finishing third on the women's side.

Germany's Daniel Bonhacker took first and Switzerland's Ryan Regez won bronze. Drury's medal helped him maintain his lead in the overall standings.

"It was awesome today, the whole track you are just pumping for your life, trying to stay calm in your head but as aggressive and as fast as possible with your legs," said Drury.

Calgary's Brady Leman was fourth, Kris Mahler of Canmore, Alta., was 15th, Montreal's Chris Del Bosco was 38th and Zach Belczyk of Banff, Alta., was 41st.

In the women's final, Sweden's Sandra Naeslund was first, Switzerland's Fanny Smith was second, and Thompson was third.

Thompson, who came in fourth on Saturday, was happy to get back on the podium.

"This track is a lot of fun, so many big jumps and features. You really need to nail the rhythm on the bottom section, which I did on most of my runs," said Thompson. "In the final I just got stuck behind and didn't really have anywhere to go. Having watched Ryan (Regez) win yesterday from so far behind I was thinking 'there's a chance.' I made sure to do everything I needed to do and I'm happy with third."

Britt Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was fourth and Edmonton's Abby McEwen finished 13th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2020.