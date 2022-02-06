BEIJING — Vanessa James and Eric Radford were fourth in the pairs portion of the team event on Monday, the morning after James had a bad collision in practice.

Canada is tied for fourth overall with China with the ice dance and women's singles free programs remaining.

James, from Toronto, and Radford, from Balmertown, Ont., scored 130.07 for their free program to Harry Styles' "Falling," to finish fourth out of the five teams.

Russia's Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov led the way with 145.20 points, to keep Russia in the lead with 55 points. The U.S. and Japan are tied for second with 48, while Canada and China are out of the medal running with 37 each.

A day earlier, James collided with Italian Matteo Guarise. They were both skating backward when they crashed, Guarise almost coming over James' back. James said both she and Guarise were bruised by the incident.

The Canadians are making their Olympic debut together. Radford won two world titles and Olympic bronze with Meagan Duhamel, but came out of retirement at age 36 last spring to skate with James, a Toronto native who previously competed for France.

Canada began the day in fourth place, after an excellent women's singles program by 18-year-old Madeline Schizas on Sunday clinched the Canadians a berth among the top-five countries that advanced to skate the free programs.

Schizas and ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier skate their free programs later Monday.

Canada captured silver when the team event made its Olympic debut in 2014 in Sochi. A team by ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and including world champions Patrick Chan, Kaitlyn Osmond, and Duhamel and Radford won gold four years ago in Pyeongchang.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.