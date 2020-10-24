OSTRAVA, Czechia — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani have advanced to the women's doubles final of the Ostrava Open on Saturday.

Dabrowski and Stefani moved to the final of the Premier Level hardcourt tournament in the Czech Republic when the Czech pairing of Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcíkova walked over.

They'll face the winners of the other semifinal between Belgium's Elise Mertens and Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka and Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.

That match goes later Saturday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2020.