TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jessie Fleming and the seventh-ranked UCLA Bruins blanked fellow Canadian international Gabby Carle and sixth-ranked Florida State 4-0 on Friday in NCAA tournament quarterfinal play.

The Bruins (18-4-1) move on to the four-team College Cup starting Dec. 6 in San Jose.

Chloe Castaneda and Mia Fishel each scored twice for UCLA at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

The defending champion Seminoles fell to 18-6-0 with their second loss of the season to the Bruins. Fleming, a 21-year-old senior from London, Ont., who has 70 caps for Canada, scored twice in UCLA's 2-1 win over the Seminoles in August.

Carle, a 21-year-old junior from Quebec City, has 15 caps for Canada.

