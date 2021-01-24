RENNES, France — Canadian international Jonathan David scored in the 16th minute to lift Lille to a 1-0 win over Rennes in French Ligue 1 play Sunday.

The victory at Roazhon Park moved Lille (13-2-6) level on points with league-leading Paris Saint-Germain (14-4-3).

David's fourth league goal of the season came off an in-swinging corner from Yusuf Yazici. Rennes goalkeeper Romain Salin got a hand to it but only sent the ball as far as an unmarked David, who knocked it home with his left foot.

It was the second goal in as many games for the 21-year-old from Ottawa, who has 11 goals in 12 appearances for Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021