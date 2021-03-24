Kadeisha Buchanan helped seven-time champion Lyon to a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain and fellow Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal Wednesday.

Lyon captain Wendi Renard, Buchanan's centre-back partner, scored the lone goal in the 86th minute from the penalty spot at Parc des Princes.

Lawrence started at fullback for PSG while Huitema came on in the 87th minute to add to the PSG attack.

Lyon, the two-time defending champions, also downed PSG in the 2015-16 semifinals and 2017 final. PSG was the last team to oust Lyon from the competition, in the 2014-15 round of 16.

There were Canadians involved in all four Champions League quarterfinals Wednesday.

In Munich, Canadian Stephanie Labbe was in goal for Sweden's FC Rosengard in a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich. The German side extended its winning streak in all competitions to 24 since last August's quarterfinal Champions League loss to Lyon.

Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming was on the bench as Chelsea defeated Germany's Wolfsburg 2-1in Budapest.

Canadian striker Janine Beckie was a Manchester City substitute on the bench in Monza, Italy, where Barcelona, runners-up in 2019, blanked the English side 3-0.

The second legs are March 31 with the exception of Rosengard-Bayern, which is April 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021