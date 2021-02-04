MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez is done at the Grampians Trophy.

The 18-year-old Fernandez was ousted from the Australian Open tune-up tournament on Friday in the round of 16 by No. 5 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Sakkari took the match 6-2, 6-2 in one hour 25 minutes.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., beat 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the Grampians Trophy on Wednesday.

She is currently ranked 89th in the world.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to face Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in the second round of the Murray River Open later Friday

