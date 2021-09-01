Fernandez advances to third round at U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Canada's Leylah Fernandez moved on to the third round of women's singles competition at the U.S. Open with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday.

The closely contested match came down in part to Fernandez's better defence of break points.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., was broken once on eight break-point chances. The Canadian converted three of nine chances against Kanepi.

Kanepi didn't help her cause with 50 unforced errors, compared to the 36 committed by Fernandez.

Both players made their serves count, with Fernandez winning 80 per cent of first-serve points, compared to 78 per cent for Kanepi.

Fernandez will next face third seed Naomi Osaka of Japan. It will be Fernandez's first time facing the defending U.S. Open champion.

Later Wednesday, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime faced Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in a men's second-round match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2021.