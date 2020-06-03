THE COLONY, Texas — Canadian golfer Maddie Szeryk is sitting in the top five with a round to go at the Texas Women's Open.

Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot a 1-over 72 on Wednesday in the second round of the 54-hole event, leaving her in a tie for fourth place at 3 under.

Szeryk held a share of the lead after Tuesday's opening-round before Celine Boutier of France came alive with a 7-under 64 in Round 2 to reach 10 under. Boutier has a three-stroke lead on second place, American Cheyenne Knight.

Emily Zhu of Richmond Hill, Ont., shot a 1-under 70 and is 3 over through 36 holes.

The Northern Texas PGA is conducting the US$50,000 tournament, which includes no spectators due to the global pandemic.

The 2020 champion will earn an exemption into the 2021 LPGA Tour Marathon LPGA Classic.

Szeryk, a graduate of Texas A&M, began the season on the Symetra Tour — the LPGA's main feeder circuit — before the COVID-19 outbreak halted play in March.

The Symetra Tour hopes to start back July 24-26 and revised its 2020 schedule, extending the season by five weeks into November.

The LPGA wants to resume July 23-26 with the Marathon Classic in Ohio.

The 23-year old Szeryk was 19th on the money list in her 2019 Symetra rookie campaign. The top 10 earn LPGA Tour cards.

