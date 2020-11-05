PARIS — Canada's Milos Raonic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament with a 7-6 (1), 6-2 win over American qualifier Marcos Giron on Friday.

The big server from Thornhill, Ont., had 17 aces in the match that took just under one hour 22 minutes to complete.

Raonic, seeded 10th in Paris, never faced break point and broke Giron twice on seven chances.

Both players were accurate with 64 per cent of their first serves, but Raonic won 88 per cent of first-serve points compared to 70 per cent for Giron. Raonic won an impressive 74 per cent of second-serve points, compared to 42 per cent for his opponent.

Raonic, ranked 17th in the world, improved to 2-0 against No. 91 Giron.

The 29-year-old Raonic, a finalist at the indoor hardcourt event in 2014, next faces Croatia's Marin Cilic or France's Ugo Humbert.