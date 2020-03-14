OTTAWA — Canada's Olympic wrestling champion Erica Wiebe has booked her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

The 30-year-old from Stittsville, Ont., won her semifinal bout at 76 kilograms at the Pan-American Olympic qualifying event.

Canadian teammate Danielle Lappage also clinched a spot with her semifinal victory at 68 kg.

Wiebe and Lappage needed only to finish top two to clinch their Olympic berths.

While Wiebe had been looking forward to competing in front of a home crowd, the event was held in an empty venue due to the concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2020.