Canada's Olympic hopefuls may get financial help

OTTAWA — The federal government is considering helping Canadian athletes travelling abroad with the cost of quarantine upon return.

Skiers and skaters currently competing internationally in Europe had departed Canada before the Jan. 29 announcement that people arriving from outside of the country must quarantine at a government-approved hotel for three days and pay approximate $2,000 cost.

Many athletes who want to compete in the Tokyo Summer Games starting in July need to travel to competition to qualify for those Games.

"We are currently looking at options to alleviate the financial burden being placed on athletes, coaches and support personnel," the Heritage Department said Wednesday in a release.

Athletes must still quarantine upon return to Canada.

"Like all Canadians, Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls have to adhere to the new travel restrictions announced by the Prime Minister on January 29, 2021, for the health and safety of all Canadians," the statement said.

"The Government of Canada’s priority is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard the health and safety of Canadians."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.