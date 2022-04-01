After finding out their group for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar earlier Friday, the Canadian men's soccer team now knows the dates and times of their three group stage games.

Sitting in pot four, Canada was drawn with No. 2 Belgium, No. 16 Croatia and No. 24 Morocco in Group F.

Here's what their group stage schedule will look like in Qatar:

Canada vs. Belgium - November 23 at 2pm ET/11am PT

Canada vs. Croatia - November 27 at 11am ET/8am PT

Canada vs. Morocco - December 1 at 10am ET/7am PT

Canada's lone appearance at the men's World Cup came in 1986 in Mexico, losing all three of their matches to the Soviet Union, France and Hungary without scoring a goal.