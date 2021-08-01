TOKYO — Canada has sent its second team to the quarterfinals of the women's beach volleyball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Toronto's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., downed Spain's Liliana Fernandez Steiner and Elsa Baquerizo McMillan 2-0 in a round of 16 match on Monday.

The Canadians overpowered the duo from Spain 21-13, 21-13.

Humana-Paredes and Pavan will face Australia's Mariafe Artacho Del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the quarterfinals.

Heather Bansley of London, Ont., and Brandie Wilkerson of Toronto will face Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka in a quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, the reigning world champions, have not dropped a set in Tokyo, winning all three of their pool matches 2-0.

Canada didn’t qualify a duo on the men’s side of the beach volleyball event.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes have been dominant since they first partnered together five years ago. They’ve reached the finals at 14 international events and won seven, including the 2019 world title and a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold.

That world title qualified Pavan and Humana-Paredes for the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, then the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Games by a year.

The first set was tight for the first 14 points but then the Canadians began to overwhelm their Spanish opponents.

Pavan in particular was dominant, getting four blocks as part of a 7-1 run that gave the Canadians a 14-7 lead.

The Canadians didn't let up in the second set, quickly taking an 11-4 lead.

A Humana-Paredes spike just inside the boundary line made it 20-11 before giving up two points to Spain. A return by Humana-Paredes off her opponent's fingers sealed the win for Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2021.