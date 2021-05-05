The first time Canada took on Sweden at the IIHF U18 Worlds, it was rather one-sided.

Canada put on an offensive clinic and opened the tournament with a 12-1 rout of the Swedes last week.

They meet again in Wednesday’s semifinals, this time with the stakes a lot higher.

Watch Canada battle Sweden for a spot in the gold-medal game LIVE on TSN1 and TSN Direct at 5pm et/2pm pt.

Despite the showdown having major implications for the tournament itself, it’s also a chance for hockey fans to see potential NHL stars of tomorrow in action. In fact, Canada’s roster may well produce the next three No. 1 overall NHL Draft selections.

Canada took care of business against the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals with a 10-3 victory and Dylan Guenther helped lead the charge with a pair of goals.

The 18-year-old winger has 12 goals and 12 assists in 12 games so far this season for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League. He is considered a top prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft and is a threat in all aspects of the game and is supremely skilled, according to TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button.

“He can beat you with his skating, quickness and speed,” said Button. “He’s got an excellent shot, excellent play making, his brain processes at elite speeds and he’s a very difficult player to defend. Very well-rounded, he’s not just an offensive player, he plays in all situations and he kills penalties.”

Team captain Shane Wright, who leads Canada with six goals in the tournament, could very well hear his name called first in the 2022 NHL Draft. He has already put his credentials on display in his rookie season last year with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League.

The 17-year-old centre appeared in 58 games during the 2019-20 season and fired home 39 goals with 27 assists and the fact that he’s been given the captaincy as one of the youngest players on the team speaks to his leadership, according to Button

“His on-ice presence is exceptional, he’s so smart, Patrice Bergeron-esque with or without the puck,” said Button. “Makes everyone around him better, makes it look easy, because he’s two and three steps ahead of everybody. A real terrific competitor and certainly when you look ahead to the 2022 draft, he sits right at the top of the list as the guy that could go first overall.”

Wright had a goal and an assist in Canada’s quarterfinal win Monday and recorded a hat trick in Canada’s tournament-opening rout of Sweden on April 27.

Connor Bedard – Canada’s youngest player at just 15 years of age – could well be the top pick in the 2023 draft. He has three goals and six assists so far at the U18s.

The North Vancouver native scored 12 goals and added 16 assists this season in 15 games in the Western Hockey League.

“He’s a predator on the ice. He sees opportunity and he’s ready to pounce,” said Button. “He does it with his skating, he does it with his hands, he’s equally adept at shooting and playmaking.”

But the defending-champion Swedish side has talent, too. Led by Simon Edvinsson – a top 3 prospect for the draft in July – and NHL Draft-eligible forwards William Stromgren, Simon Robertsson and Fabian Lysell, Sweden picked up a 5-2 victory over the United States in Monday’s quarterfinal. Lysell accounted for two of those goals and has seven points in five games during the tournament.

Following Canada and Sweden, the second semifinal matchup between Finland and Russia will go at 9pm et/6pm pt on TSN1 and TSN Direct.