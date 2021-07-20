Canada has been hit by a double injury blow ahead of the Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Canada Soccer announced on Tuesday that forwards Ayo Akinola (ACL) and Cyle Larin (leg) will both miss the remainder of the tournament.

Akinola's injury is the more serious of the two with Toronto FC announcing shortly thereafter that Akinola will miss the remainder of the Major League Soccer season.

Both injuries occurred during Canada's 1-0 loss to the United States in the group stage finale on Sunday.

Born in Detroit and raised in Toronto, the 21-year-old Akinola had recently reclassified to represent Canada after having previously played for the United States. Akinola made his Canada debut in a win over Haiti during the Gold Cup group stage.

Akinola is set to return to Toronto where he will be examined by TFC medical staff.

A native of Brampton, Ont., the 26-year-old Larin had three goals in Canada's two group-stage victories. The Besiktas striker will now prepare for the Turkish Super Lig season set to get underway on August 15 with his side welcoming Rizespor.

Canada's quarterfinal match, against either Costa Rica or Jamaica, is set for Sunday in Arlington, TX.