Impact president Gilmore: 'I'd like to think we're all going to come out of this stronger'

Canada soccer announced Friday it has canceled three upcoming home international matches in British Columbia that were supposed to take place in March and April.

The three matches being called off were scheduled for March 27, March 31 and April 14. The men's team was set to play Trinidad and Tobego on the 27th and 31, while the women's team was scheduled to take on Australia on April 14.

Here is the full statement released Friday afternoon:

With the best interest of the safety of players, coaches, officials, staff, and fans, Canada Soccer has canceled upcoming home international matches in British Columbia on the FIFA calendar. The three affected matches are 27 and 31 March on Vancouver Island at Westhills Stadium and 14 April in Vancouver at BC Place.



Fans and groups that have purchased tickets to these matches will be eligible for a full refund and can expect to be contacted directly.



The Men's National Team were scheduled to play Trinidad and Tobago on 27 March and 31 March while the Women's National Team were scheduled to play Australia on 14 April.



As the national governing body for the sport of soccer in the country, Canada Soccer has been and will continue to closely monitor all COVID-19 developments in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada and relevant governing bodies through the Canada Soccer Sport Medicine Committee.