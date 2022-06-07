Canada Soccer confirmed, in a statement released on Tuesday, that the Men's National Team will play Thursday's CONCACAF Nations League game against Curacao.

"Canada Soccer and the Men's National Team Players, who returned to training on Monday, confirmed that they look forward to facing Curacao in Concacaf Nations League. Canada Soccer and the Men's National Team players are excited to see their fans this Thursday 9 June at BC Place in Vancouver."

The CanMNT returned to training on Monday after refusing to play a World Cup warmup game against Panama on Sunday citing "unnecessarily prolonged" negotiations over a new contract with Canada Soccer.

The players and Canada Soccer continue to negotiate a new deal .

The players said in a statement Sunday that they are asking for World Cup compensation that includes 40 per cent of prize money as well as a "comprehensive friends and family package" for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Canada Soccer President Nick Bontis said on Sunday that the deal proposed by the players is not financially tenable.