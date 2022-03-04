Canada Soccer honours Gilles, Borjan as players of the month

Defender Vanessa Gilles and goalkeeper Milan Borjan have been named Canada Soccer’s Players of the Month for February.

Ottawa's Gilles made her mark at the Arnold Clark Cup in England, helping the Canadian women to a first-ever clean sheet against Germany in a 1-0 win. The centre back also played in Canada's 1-1 draw with host England at the four-team tournament.

Hamilton's Borjan helped Canada complete a perfect January-February window in FIFA World Cup qualifiers The Red Star Belgrade 'keeper helped the Canadian men to a 2-0 wins over Honduras, the U.S. and El Salvador.

Upon returning to club action, Borjan captained his team to three consecutive wins.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022