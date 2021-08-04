Canada Soccer announced in a statement they are backing Sweden's request to move the time of the women's soccer gold-medal match due to excessive heat concerns in Tokyo.

"Canada Soccer is also in support of changing the kickoff time of the gold medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Women's Olympic Final Tournament to ensure the health and safety of our players," read a statement released late Tuesday evening.

The match is currently scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday morning in Tokyo. As of now, the local weather forecast is for a high of 33 degrees C with the temperature feeling like 38C.

Canada’s women’s soccer team defeated the top-ranked U.S. 1-0 in the semifinal of the Olympics on Monday. The Canadians will have a chance to win their first-ever major tournament in the gold-medal match.