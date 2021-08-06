Canada's women are golden.

Canada defeated Sweden 1-1 (3-2 on penalties) to capture the gold medal in women's soccer at the Tokyo Olympics. It's the best result for Canada at a Summer Olympics and the third straight Summer Games in which Canada has medaled.

WHAT A RUN FOR CANADA. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/6mU6owHGvj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 6, 2021

Canada looked sluggish for much of the first half and were punished for it in the 35th minute. Kosovare Asllani pounced on a turnover in the Canada half, came down the right and found Stina Blackstenius for her fifth goal of the tournament.

But Canada fought back after the half and were rewarded midway through the second. After the referee missed Christine Sinclair being fouled in the box in the 64th minute, VAR called down to the field. After a lengthy penalty check, the spot kick was awarded and in the 66th, Jessie Fleming made no mistake from the spot for the second straight game to even things at 1-1.

The rest of the second half and much of extra time was a back and forth affair with chances on both ends, but with neither team able to produce a winner. Sweden thought they found one with a wild scramble late into the second half of ET, but the ball somehow stayed out of the Canadian net.

