Monday night's Rivalry Series game between Canada and the United States set for Minnesota has been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19, USA Hockey announced.

The game - the seventh in the series - had been scheduled for the Xcel Center in St. Paul.

“We’re extremely disappointed to not be able to play the game tonight,” Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, said in a statement. “We’re thankful for the great support we’ve received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community and we look forward to the next time we’re back here in Minnesota."

The next game scheduled in the Rivalry Series is on Jan. 3 at Edmonton's Rogers Place.

Canada was a 3-2 overtime winner in the last game between the two teams on Friday in St. Louis.

Through six games, Canada has posted a 4-1-1 mark.