TORONTO (May 3rd, 2022) - Canadafootballchat.com (CFC) and TSN are ready to bring the top high school football talent in Canada back to the national stage for the second edition of the CFC Prospect Game.

After a two year hiatus due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFC Prospect Game returns, featuring the top 70 Canadian high school prospects, taking place at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on Friday, May 27th at 1 p.m. EST.

The selection process included a cross-country tour visiting ten cities featuring a professional combine setting including 40 yard dash, shuttle, vertical and broad jump events.

“CFC is really excited to watch these players compete in this year’s game then continue to track them over their careers.. This year's ten selection camps saw some exceptional performances including the 40-yard speed of all the skill positions." said Lee Barette, CEO of the CANADAFOOTBALLCHAT.COM PROSPECT GAME and president of CanadaFootballChat.com.

CFL on TSN analyst Duane Forde added that these rosters represent an opportunity for Canadians to get familiar with the future headliners they might be watching on Saturdays, or even Sundays.

"The CFC Prospect Game is all about 'opportunity'. It's an opportunity for the top high school players in Canada to go head-to-head with their peers from across the country, and it's an opportunity for Canadian football fans to get a look at the next John Metchie III, Jesse Luketa, Chase Claypool, Chuba Hubbard, or Nathan Rourke before the rest of the world gets to know who they are. This game is always a highlight on my football calendar."

Fans can click here for ticket info to attend the CFC Prospect Game. Each ticket to the game also includes admission to the Ottawa REDBLACKS pre-season game against the Toronto Argonauts kicking off Friday, May 27th at 7:30 p.m. EST.

TSN’s is the exclusive broadcast partner of the CFC Prospects Game with play-by-play commentator Farhan Lalji delivering the call alongside game analyst Duane Forde. CFL legends and CFL ON TSN panelists Davis Sanchez (Team Sanchez) and Matt Dunigan (Team Dunigan) will serve as head coaches for the game.

The inaugural CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place at TD Place Stadium in 2019 featuring 73 of the top Canadian football prospects, including 13 who went on to sign NCAA scholarships. The first edition featured CFL legends Henry Burris and Matt Dunigan as head coaches, with Team Burris prevailing in a fantastic display of Canadian talent with a come from behind 41-24 victory. OT Albert Reese IV, who is with Mississippi State and QB Callum Wither, who is with Ohio, are two alumni to keep an eye on in the NCAA this fall.

The 70 prospects named to the 2022 CFC Prospect Game final rosters were announced during the- CFL Draft on TSN coverage:

Team Dunigan POS FIRST LAST 2021 SCHOOL PROV QB Harry Varty Trinity College ON QB Nicholas Penuvchev St. Michael’s College ON RB Paul Condon Rockview AB RB Ashton Watson St. Andrew’s College ON TE/REC Blaize Cameron Clarkson Football North SK REC Adam Di Lello Our Lady of the Rockies AB REC Charles Williams College Notre-Dame QC REC Jaidan Trudeau St. Mary’s ON REC Matthew Jonah Harry Ainlay AB REC Owen Herle Harry Ainlay AB OL James Donald St. Thomas Aquinas ON OL Joshua Schuetzmann Williston Northampton QC OL Sebastian Sibbald Mount Douglas BC OL Matthew Millar Harry Ainlay AB OL Tristan Scott Martensville SK OL Carter Moore Vincent Massey (BDN) MB OL Logan Thiessen Robert Bateman BC OL* Ioanni Michalos St. Andrew’s College ON K Jayden Rice Heritage QC P Nicholas Dokken Louis St. Laurent AB LS/TE* Josh Kibbee Royal Imperial ON LB Kai Yamaoka South Kamloops BC LB Nevan Brown Dakota MB LB Jaheim Lindo Harry Ainlay AB S/DB Asun-Brai Ducharme Grant Park MB S/DB Raphael Dunn St. Thomas QC S/DB William Caron Cabrera Curé-Antoine-Labelle QC DB Cole Ricken Medicine Hat AB DB Nijita Sinkala St. Paul’s MB DB Rachim Blackson A.B. Lucas ON DB Benjamin Pickering Rutland BC DL Vincent Branauer G.W. Graham BC DL Danley Fenelon Père-Philippe-Lamarche ON DL Enzo Agostini Ballenas BC DL Aden Dionne Algonquin ON