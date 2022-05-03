TORONTO (May 3rd, 2022) - Canadafootballchat.com (CFC) and TSN are ready to bring the top high school football talent in Canada back to the national stage for the second edition of the CFC Prospect Game. 

After a two year hiatus due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFC Prospect Game returns, featuring the top 70 Canadian high school prospects, taking place at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on Friday, May 27th at 1 p.m. EST. 

The selection process included a cross-country tour visiting ten cities featuring a professional combine setting including 40 yard dash, shuttle, vertical and broad jump events.

“CFC is really excited to watch these players compete in this year’s game then continue to track them over their careers.. This year's ten selection camps saw some exceptional performances including the 40-yard speed of all the skill positions." said Lee Barette, CEO of the CANADAFOOTBALLCHAT.COM PROSPECT GAME and president of CanadaFootballChat.com. 

CFL on TSN analyst Duane Forde added that these rosters represent an opportunity for Canadians to get familiar with the future headliners they might be watching on Saturdays, or even Sundays. 

"The CFC Prospect Game is all about 'opportunity'. It's an opportunity for the top high school players in Canada to go head-to-head with their peers from across the country, and it's an opportunity for Canadian football fans to get a look at the next John Metchie III, Jesse Luketa, Chase Claypool, Chuba Hubbard, or Nathan Rourke before the rest of the world gets to know who they are. This game is always a highlight on my football calendar." 

Fans can click here for ticket info to attend the CFC Prospect Game. Each ticket to the game also includes admission to the Ottawa REDBLACKS pre-season game against the Toronto Argonauts kicking off Friday, May 27th at 7:30 p.m. EST.

TSN’s is the exclusive broadcast partner of the CFC Prospects Game with play-by-play commentator Farhan Lalji delivering the call alongside game analyst Duane Forde. CFL legends and CFL ON TSN panelists Davis Sanchez (Team Sanchez) and Matt Dunigan (Team Dunigan) will serve as head coaches for the game. 

The inaugural CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place at TD Place Stadium in 2019 featuring 73 of the top Canadian football prospects, including 13 who went on to sign NCAA scholarships. The first edition featured CFL legends Henry Burris and Matt Dunigan as head coaches, with Team Burris prevailing in a fantastic display of Canadian talent with a come from behind 41-24 victory. OT Albert Reese IV, who is with Mississippi State and QB Callum Wither, who is with Ohio, are two alumni to keep an eye on in the NCAA this fall.

The 70 prospects named to the 2022 CFC Prospect Game final rosters were announced during the- CFL Draft on TSN coverage: 

 

Team Dunigan

 
POS
 FIRST LAST 2021 SCHOOL PROV
QB Harry Varty Trinity College ON
QB Nicholas Penuvchev St. Michael’s College ON
RB Paul Condon Rockview AB
RB Ashton Watson St. Andrew’s College ON
TE/REC Blaize Cameron Clarkson Football North SK
REC Adam Di Lello Our Lady of the Rockies AB
REC Charles Williams College Notre-Dame QC
REC Jaidan Trudeau St. Mary’s ON
REC Matthew  Jonah Harry Ainlay AB
REC Owen Herle Harry Ainlay AB
OL James Donald St. Thomas Aquinas ON
OL Joshua Schuetzmann Williston Northampton QC
OL Sebastian Sibbald Mount Douglas BC
OL Matthew Millar Harry Ainlay AB
OL Tristan Scott Martensville SK
OL Carter Moore Vincent Massey (BDN) MB
OL Logan Thiessen Robert Bateman BC
OL* Ioanni Michalos St. Andrew’s College ON
K Jayden Rice Heritage QC
P Nicholas Dokken Louis St. Laurent AB
LS/TE* Josh Kibbee Royal Imperial ON
LB Kai Yamaoka South Kamloops BC
LB Nevan Brown Dakota MB
LB Jaheim Lindo Harry Ainlay AB
S/DB Asun-Brai Ducharme Grant Park MB
S/DB Raphael Dunn St. Thomas QC
S/DB William Caron Cabrera Curé-Antoine-Labelle QC
DB Cole Ricken Medicine Hat  AB
DB Nijita Sinkala St. Paul’s MB
DB Rachim Blackson A.B. Lucas ON
DB Benjamin Pickering Rutland BC
DL Vincent Branauer G.W. Graham BC
DL Danley Fenelon Père-Philippe-Lamarche ON
DL Enzo Agostini Ballenas BC
DL Aden Dionne Algonquin ON
 

 

 

Team Sanchez

 
POS
 FIRST LAST 2021 SCHOOL PROV
QB Thomas Leroux Curé-Antoine-Labelle QC
QB Anthony  Lio St. Andrew’s College ON
RB Joe Murphy Vernon BC
RB Jeremiah Washington St. Thomas More ON
TE/REC Micah  Barker Robert Bateman BC
REC Jalen McDonald Vincent Massey (WPG) MB
REC Jasiah  Haliburton Harry Ainlay AB
REC Taishaun Okorodudu Harry Ainlay AB
REC Nik Shewchuk Salisbury AB
REC Taevien Guy-Bourne Lower Canada College QC
REC Gabe McInroy Kennebecasis Valley NB
OL Everett Small Clarkson Football North ON
OL Andrew Johnson Citadel NS
OL Nathan Pahanich St. Andrew’s ON
OL Diego Camboia Mobile Christian (AL) ON
OL Kiernan  MacDonald St. Paul’s MB
OL* Noah Stanley Charlottetown PEI
K/P Lukas  Scott Holy Cross SK
LB Antoine Deslauriers College Laval QC
LB Gabriel Andre Sir Wilfrid Laurier ON
LB Grayson Peters South Kamloops BC
S/DB Filip Shabanov Ernest Manning AB
S/DB Israel Pitte Harry Ainlay AB
DB Tazmin Smith-Windsor Carlton SK
DB Teigan Sattler Drumheller Valley AB
DB/REC Seni Adekunle Harry Ainlay AB
DB Bright Rokundo Armand-Corbeil QC
DL Hayden Russell Yorkton SK
DL Cooper Prybysh Bonnyville AB
DL Nathan McMahon Lord Tweedsmuir BC
DL Malcolm Fraser Belmont BC
DL Justin  Wilisky Curé-Antoine-Labelle QC
DL* Jordan Southern William E. Hay AB
 