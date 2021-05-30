GLENVIEW, Ill. — Canadian Adam Svensson finished second Sunday in the Korn Ferry Tour's Evans Scholars Invitational golf tournament, taking a big step toward securing a PGA Tour card for next year.

Svensson, of Surrey, B.C., carded a final-round 4-under 67 to finish with a 13-under, 271 total. American Cameron Young also shot a 67 on Sunday to post a 266 total and a five-stroke win.

Young earned US$108,000 for the victory while Svensson took home $54,000.

Svensson is trying to return to the PGA Tour after losing his card following the 2019 season. He jumped to 11th from 18th in the tour standings with the result.

The top 25 at season's end earn PGA Tour cards.

Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., finished 10 shots off the pace while Vancouver's Stuart Macdonald posted a 277 total, three shots ahead of Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2021.