Davies back training with Bayern after ankle issue

MUNICH — Canadian international Alphonso Davies returned to training Thursday, one day after leaving practice early with what Bayern Munich called "slight ankle problems."

Bayern, which currently tops the Bundesliga table with a 13-4-4 record, is preparing for a game Sunday at FC Koln.

Davies, 19, has been a fixture at left back for the German side recently, starting all 16 of Bayern's competitive games under interim coach Hansi Flick.

Davies has won 17 caps for Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.