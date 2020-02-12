1m ago
Davies leaves training with slight ankle injury
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian Alphonso Davies left Bayern Munich training early on Wednesday due to a slight ankle injury, the team announced.
Davies has appeared in 17 games for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga this season.
The 19-year-old has been playing primarily at left back and has scored once for the league leaders this season.
There is no word on Davies’ availability for Sunday’s away game against FC Koln.