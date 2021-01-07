Canadian Andrew Nembhard and the No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs highlight NCAA basketball doubleheader action Thursday on TSN as they face the BYU Cougars.

The Arizona State Sun Devils will face the UCLA Bruins in the night’s second game.

Nembhard scored 14 points and added four assists in 29 minutes as the Bulldogs ran their record to 10-0 with an 85-62 victory over the University of San Francisco last Saturday.

The Aurora, Ont., native is averaging 9.8 points and 4.7 assists in 28.3 minutes per game this season for the top-ranked Bulldogs.

Nembhard has appeared in all 10 games this season for Gonzaga, his first with the team after transferring from Florida, including three starts.

Corey Kispert leads the Bulldogs in scoring heading into Thursday’s matchup, averaging 21.6 points per game.

Guard Jalen Suggs has also been a standout performer for Gonzaga, contributing 13.9 points and 5.4 assists per game.

This will be a tough challenge on the road for the Cougars, who have not played since an 87-79 victory over Weber State on Dec. 23.

Games against Pepperdine and San Diego were both postponed due to COVID-19 cases in those programs. The Cougars were also set to meet Pacific on Thursday, before positive cases forced that opponent out of the game as well.

The 9-2 Cougars are led by senior guard Alex Barcello, who is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 assists per game.

The teams split their meetings last season, with both winning at home.

---

In the nightcap, the Arizona State Sun Devils return to action after a COVID-19-related layoff as they host a UCLA Bruins team looking for their third win in a row.

Arizona State have not taken the court since a Dec. 16 loss to UTEP that dropped their overall record to 4-3 on the season.

Following the loss, the Sun Devils had games against Incarnate Word, Utah, Washington State and Washington all postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Sun Devils are led by guards Remy Martin and Josh Christopher, who are both pacing the offence with 16.9 points per game.

The Bruins meanwhile, have won their past two and boast a 3-0 record in the conference, but are still adjusting to life without senior guard Chris Smith.

The Chicago native is out for the season with a torn knee ligament he suffered last Thursday in a victory over Utah.

Sophomore guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game.

The teams split their meetings last season, with the Bruins winning 75-72 at home and falling 84-66 in Tempe.