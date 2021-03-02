MALATYA, Turkey — Canadian Atiba Hutchinson's 59th-minute goal lifted Besiktas to a 1-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkish Super Lig play Tuesday.

The 38-year-old midfielder from Brampton, Ont., lost his marker and was found alone in the penalty box by teammate Vincent Aboubakar. Hutchinson drove towards the six-yard box and faked a shot twice, freezing the goalkeeper before roofing a right-footed shot.

Fellow Canadian Cyle Larin also started for the Black Eagles. Larin and Aboubakar are tied for second in Super Lig scoring with 13 goals behind Hatayspor's Aaron Boupendza's 18.

Besiktas trails league-leading Galatasaray on goal difference with both teams at 18-5-3. Malatyaspor stands 13th at 7-10-10.

Hutchinson, who joined Besiktas in 2013, has won 84 caps for Canada in an international career that saw him make his first senior appearance in 2003. The 25-year-old Larin, also from Brampton, has 31 caps and eight goals for Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2021.