PARIS — Canada's Carol Zhao has fallen one win short of qualifying for the French Open.

Zhao, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-2, 6-4 to Spain's Lara Arruabarrena in the third and final round of qualifying for the clay-court Grand Slam on Friday.

The 84th-ranked Arruabarrena won 67 per cent of points when she got her first serve in, well above Zhao's 47-per-cent clip.

Zhao, ranked 324th, was the only one of five Canadians in the singles qualifying draws to make it to the final round.

The 25-year-old Zhao never has played in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal are the Canadians in the main singles draws.

Play starts Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.