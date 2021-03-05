ORLANDO, Fla. — Canada's Corey Conners has the lead after the morning wave of the second round of the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., shot a 3-under 69 today and is 9 under for the tournament.

The Canadian led by two over Norway's Viktor Hovland, who also was in the morning wave.

Conners was tied for the lead with Rory McIlroy after the first round. McIlroy had an afternoon tee time in the second round.

The 29-year-old Conners has three top-10 finishes in the 2020-21 season.

His lone win on the PGA Tour came in 2019 at the Valero Texas Open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2021.