2h ago
Canadian Conners in the hunt on moving day
After shooting a Canadian record-low 65 in Round 2 at The Masters, the pride of Listowel, Ont. is in the hunt on moving day at the Masters.
TSN.ca Staff
Packed Masters leaderboard, Tiger needs to show more, Conners bounces back
After shooting a Canadian record-low 65 in Round 2 at August National, the pride of Listowel, Ont. is in the hunt on moving day at the Masters.
It has been a mixed day for Conners on Saturday. Through four holes, Conners is even for the day, including one birdie and one bogie.
Conners continued his steady day with a par on hole five. He followed that up with a birdie on the sixth hole to move his round to 1-under.
Playing in his third Masters tournament, Conners had a par on the seventh hole. He's also shot part on the eight and ninth hole to finish the front nine at 1-under.
Conners opened the second half of the third round with a par the tenth, 11th and 12th holes.
Conners is 6-under for the tournament and trails leader Dustin Johnson, who is currently at 14-under.