After shooting a Canadian record-low 65 in Round 2 at August National, the pride of Listowel, Ont. is in the hunt on moving day at the Masters.

It has been a mixed day for Conners on Saturday. Through four holes, Conners is even for the day, including one birdie and one bogie.

Conners continued his steady day with a par on hole five. He followed that up with a birdie on the sixth hole to move his round to 1-under.

Playing in his third Masters tournament, Conners had a par on the seventh hole. He's also shot part on the eight and ninth hole to finish the front nine at 1-under.

Conners opened the second half of the third round with a par the tenth, 11th and 12th holes.

Conners is 6-under for the tournament and trails leader Dustin Johnson, who is currently at 14-under.