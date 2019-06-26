ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — At least two Canadian golfers will play in the British Open next month.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., punched his ticket to the event on Wednesday by virtue of his world ranking (No. 82) as of this week.

Conners got the 14th and final spot for highest ranked non-exempt players in the final major of the season, July 18-21 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Conners will join Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., in the field. Hadwin got his spot with his sixth-place finish earlier this month at the RBC Canadian Open, part of the British Open Qualifying Series.