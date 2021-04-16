HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Canada's Corey Conners notched six birdies on his back nine to take the lead after his second round of the RBC Heritage on Friday.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont, shot a 7-under 64 to reach 11 under overall at the halfway mark of the PGA Tour event.

Toward the end of the morning wave, Conners held a two-shot lead on Australia's Cameron Smith and American Collin Morikawa.

Conners is coming off a tie for eighth at the Masters, his second top-10 finish in a row at the major. He also has two other top-10 showings in his past five events, including a third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month.

Conners is the top Canadian in the world rankings at No. 42.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., also will make the cut. He is 4 under through two rounds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.