Canadian defensive back Benjamin St-Juste announced Sunday he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

St-Juste spent the last two seasons with Minnesota after transferring from Michigan ahead of the 2019 season. The Montreal native was All-Big 10 Honourable Mention in 2019.

"Thank you Minnesota!" he wrote on Twitter. "I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to represent the University of Minnesota."

In five games for the Gophers this season, had 14 tackles and one pass defence.

