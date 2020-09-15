1h ago
Shapovalov tops Pella in first-round match
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the second round of the Italian Open. The No. 12 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat world No. 37 Guido Pella of Argentina 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event.
The Canadian Press
ROME — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the second round of the Italian Open.
The No. 12 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat world No. 37 Guido Pella of Argentina 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event.
Shapovalov won 85 per cent of points when he got his first serve in (22 of 26), well above Pella's 62 per-cent clip (22 of 40).
Shapovalov will face world No. 109 Pedro Martinez, a qualifier from Spain, in the second round.
The 21-year-old Shapovalov is coming off a run to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open.
No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to face France's Adrian Mannarino in a first-round match later Tuesday.
No. 16 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal lost his first-round match to Serbia's Filip Krajinovic on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.